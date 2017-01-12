Projects You Pin: Orange Garland

The winter can seem like a sea of white when you look outside, and with our holiday decorations tucked away for the year, now is the perfect time to add a punch of color to your home.

Drying oranges and stringing them together for a garland not only adds a beautiful addition to your home visually, it brings an amazing smell!

Kalin and Erin tried out this popular pin for this week's Projects You Pin.

