DOJ Inspector General To Investigate Justice Department, FBI Actions Before Election

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz says he will investigate the actions of the Justice Department and the FBI in the months leading up to the 2016 election.

Horowitz says the investigation will also look into whether department policies were followed by FBI Director James Comey.

Democrats have criticized Comey’s handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, blaming a late-October release of a letter about the case as a reason for her loss to Donald Trump

Horowitz says the investigation will look at Comey followed department policies, whether the FBI deputy director should have been recused from the investigation, and allegations that department officials improperly disclosed nonpublic information to the Clinton campaign.