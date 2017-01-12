What's Happening in Northern Michigan: Chili Cook-Off, Cross-Country Skiing, Sips & Soups

A chili challenge, a chance to take on the cross-country trails, and warming up with Sips and Soups.

Courtney Sheffer, from the West Michigan Tourist Association, is back with a look at What's Happening in Northern Michigan this weekend.

Warm up your winter at Traverse City's annual Downtown Chili Cook-Off this Saturday at the Park Place Dome in downtown Traverse City.

The chili cook-off attracts over 1,000 attendees each year who sample the many chilies and vote for their favorites.

Area restaurants will be cooking up their special recipes as they compete in eight different categories, including the "People's Choice" award.

All proceeds from the event help support free downtown community activities throughout the year.

If you have a budding young skier at home who wants to learn how to cross-country ski, head to the Grass River Natural Area in Bellaire this weekend.

Their groomed trails will be open to the public every Sunday now through February 5, with donations accepted.

This is a great opportunity to learn a new hobby, and a limited number of child-sized cross-country skis are available to check out for the afternoon.

All skill levels are welcome.

Warm up along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail during their festive Sip & Soups event.

It's hosted along the trail on Saturday, January 21 from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets include a souvenir wine glass, and $5 from each ticket will be being donated to the local food banks.

You'll enjoy a soup and wine pairing at participating wineries along the trail.

Sips & Soups sold out the past two years, so be sure to reserve your tickets soon.