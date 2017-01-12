Detroit Man Accused Of Trying To Sell Heroin In Wexford County

A downstate man is charged with trying to sell heroin in Wexford County.

The Traverse Narcotics Team began investigating the man from Detroit in the summer of 2015.

They believed he was moving heroin and crack cocaine from Detroit to Wexford and Missaukee counties.

Brian Posey now faces several heroin related charges, including delivery-manufacturing less than 50 grams and conspiracy to deliver.

He has yet to be charged in Missaukee County.

He could face up to life in prison, because he's a fourth time habitual offender.