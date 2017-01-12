Cadillac Munson Healthcare Hospital Cutting Back On Pediatric Care

A Northern Michigan hospital is cutting back on its pediatric care.

Starting in May, children admitted to Cadillac Munson Healthcare Hospital will have to be transferred to Traverse City or Grand Rapids.

The hospital will no longer be providing in-patient pediatric care.

Maternity and emergency room services will still be available for kids, but children will no longer be admitted for a stay.

The hospital blames the lack of providers, recruitment issues and staffing.

The change will go into effect May 1.