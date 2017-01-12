Ford Recalling More Than 816,000 Vehicles Over Faulty Takata Air Bags

Ford is adding more than 816,000 cars to the growing Takata air bag inflator recall.

The latest recall covers 2005 to 2009 and 2012 Mustangs, as well as 2006 to 2009 and 2012 Ford Fusion, Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ.

Also included in the recall are 2007 to 2009 Ford Ranger and Edge, the 2007 and 2009 Lincoln MKZ and the 2006 to 2009 Mercury Milan and the 2005 and 2006 Ford GT.

Ford says all front air bag inflators made by Takata can explode with too much force and throw metal shrapnel.

At least 16 people have died and 180 have been hurt.

The recall is part of the latest round of Takata recalls covering almost 6 million vehicles.

For more information, click here.