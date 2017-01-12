Update: Chippewa Co. Deputies Arrest Woman Behind Deadly Crash

We have an update on a deadly crash that happened back in December in Chippewa County after deputies say they found new information.

On December 2nd, Chippewa County deputies responded to an accident on East M-48 near East Townline Road in Raber Township.

They say a pickup had veered off the road, hit a large rock and several trees, and rolled over.

Deputies say Benjamin Hilts of Detour died at the scene.

They originally believed Hilts was behind the wheel when pickup crashed, but new evidence shows he was not the one driving.

After investigating, deputies found that Tiffany Dumback from Detour was actually the one driving.

Dumback was arrested and arraigned in court on Wednesday.

She now faces charges of manslaughter with a vehicle, which is a 15 year felony, as well as failure to report an accident.

Deputies say the evidence also shows speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.