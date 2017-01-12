Flint to Purchase New Natural Gas-Powered Buses

Flint is getting millions of dollars in funding to purchase dozens of natural gas-powered buses.

The $12.8 million is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, and will go toward buying 32 buses powered by compressed natural gas, as well as providing training to drivers and mechanics.

The funding was announced earlier this week by U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

The general manager of the Flint Mass Transportation Authority says the new vehicles will help cut costs that come with maintaining older buses.