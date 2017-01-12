Dog Saves Man's Life in Emmet County

A dog is a hero, credited with saving her owner's life by keeping him warm outside for more than 20 hours.

McLaren Northern Michigan says a man was going to get a log for his fireplace on New Year’s Eve.

He was only wearing long johns, slippers and a shirt.

He slipped and broke his neck.

He couldn't move, but started calling for help.

His dog Kelsey laid on top of him and barked for hours in temperatures as low as 24 degrees.

The man eventually lost his voice and consciousness.

Kelsey continued to lay on him, lick him and bark for help.

A neighbor found the man the next day.

The man wants to stay anonymous, but his daughter tells us it was an emotional moment for them.

“It was so sweet. It’s like my heart was half breaking and half full at the same time, if you know what I mean. Like, I was so happy that he was OK and that she saw him and knew that he was OK now, but at the same time we were still so worried,” says Jenny.

He was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey, suffering from hypothermia.

He will need therapy to retain strength, but he's alive today thanks to his dog Kelsey.