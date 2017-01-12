LSSU Launching Campaign To Expand, Improve Freshwater Research

Grand Traverse County First Responders were forced to use an overdose reversal drug on an 11 month-old-girl.
Deputies say two parents are to blame for their 11-month-old child overdosing on cocaine and an opiate.
More details on the Race To Mackinac. So far nearly 30 sailors called off their voyage because of strong winds and waves.
State police say the man they found with a missing woman in the Upper Peninsula has been arrested for kidnapping.
A man is dead and a woman in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars.
A Lake City man is recovering after police say he crashed his car into a garage.
Clare Counties Deputies are investigating a homicide. The Clare County Sheriff says it happened around noon in Harrison.
Continuing coverage on the homicide in Clare County. Deputies believe the suspect was high on heroin they arrested him.
A Suttons Bay man was arrested after Leelanau County deputies say he assaulted three women in a hot tub.
We can now show you the woman arrested in connection to a meth bust in Benzie County.
