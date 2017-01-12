LSSU Launching Campaign To Expand, Improve Freshwater Research

Lake Superior State University is launching a campaign expanding and improving their freshwater research.

LSSU says money from the Dick and Theresa Barch Foundation kicks off an $11.8 million project to turn the Aquatic Research Laboratory into the Center for Freshwater Research and Education.

The center plans to include an improved hatchery facility, expand research and classroom space, and add fish disease testing labs, a visitors' center and a k-12 discovery area.

The center is expected to be completed by 2021.