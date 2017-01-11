Clare County Drivers Take It Slow On Icy Roads

Freezing rain blanketing some of the roads in Northern Michigan.

It's slowing down drivers.

The rain turned to ice in Clare County a headache for travelers.

Drivers had to let off the gas, keep extra room between cars, and give themselves more time to get to their destinations.

Kim Eaton says the back roads make her the most nervous.

"I'm scared to death that I'm going to slide off and the back roads and the side roads are really what scares me. Those are the ones that are really icy right now," Kim Eaton said.

