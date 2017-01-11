Auto Body Shops In Traverse City Stay Busy Due to Winter Weather

Of course some cars will be casualties in winter weather conditions.

That keeps auto body shops busy all winter long.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington tell us how shops try to keep up with all the work, coming in all at once.

Repair shops like Tate's Auto Body are busy due to winter weather

“It is winter. And when winter hits things just get crazy busy,” says Tim Tate, owner of Tate’s Auto Body.

Tim Tate says all day long his phone has been ringing off the hook.

“It’s just one claim after the next, after the next, we did 13 claims today since 9 o’clock this morning,” Tate goes on to say.

From permanent to temporary fixes, the shop is slammed with work to do.

Tate goes on, “You get two three weeks behind in your work, there's an awful lot of deer running around still and when you get this little icy, one inch of snow, people don't take it serious and that's how they get into crashes.”

And at the Serra Body Shop in Traverse City, workers are putting in extra hours to get peoples cars back on the roads.

"Everybody’s main line of work and everything is transportation to and from work so the sooner we get them in and back to them the better,” says Jim Flohe.

“We got all the freezing rain and ice yesterday, we get an influx of vehicles coming in. People just kind of forget how to drive in it and it is nasty and treacherous out there,” says Jim Flohe, body shop manager at Serra of Traverse City. He goes on, “There’s people hitting trees, people going into ditches, other cars, but as long as nobody gets hurt we are here to get them taken care of for them.”

And garages packed full of cars won't clear out until the snow does.

“It lets up a little bit in spring but then the tourism starts so we keep busy again,” Flohe goes on to say.