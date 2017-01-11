Charlevoix County Deputy Involved Shooting Bodycam Footage Released

Northern Michigan’s News Leader obtained this dramatic body-cam video of a deputy-involved shooting in Charlevoix County.

We also learned new details about what happened the night deputies shot Steve Martin.

It happened back on October 21st when they were trying to arrest his son, Jared.

They pulled jarred over in Charlevoix County’s Hayes Township for suspected drunk driving.

His father, Steven then showed up.

As they tried to arrest jarred, he started fighting with them.

Steven then drove his truck at them forcing a deputy to fire.

We’re not naming him until the case is closed.

Deputies pulled over jarred Martin, a bottle of brandy on his dashboard.

As they go through sobriety tests, his father Steven shows up

“Is there a problem,” asks Steven. Well it seems that jarred had a flat tire, and a bit too much to drink,” responds the Deputy.

When deputies move in to arrest jarred, they taze him twice and that's when Steve gets in his truck and drives towards deputies.

“Shots fired, shots fired, central shots fired,” yelled the deputy.

Steven gets out of his truck bullet wounds in his arm.

“Mr. Martin I thought you were trying to run me over sir, I really did,” said the Deputy.

“All I was trying to do was get some help,” replied Martin. He goes on to say, “you shot my arm and now it’s hanging there,” said Martin.

Steve Martin recovered, and was charged with assault with intent to murder, resisting police and being a habitual offender. His preliminary exam is Wednesday.

Jared took a plea deal on his charges.

He’ll be sentenced February 10th.