Businesses Band Together In New Group Against Enbridge Oil Pipeline

A new group of businesses are standing together in support of removing the controversial Enbridge oil pipeline running through the Straits of Mackinac.

In addition to environmental concerns, The Great Lakes Business Network wants to show how much a Line 5 spill would affect local businesses, jobs and tourism.

Bells Brewing, Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry, Sleeping Bear Surf and Kayak, Lake Charlevoix Brewing, The National Wildlife Federation and Patagonia are all involved.

"If the Straits of Mackinac or Lake Huron or Michigan become contaminated, what does that do for our ability to sell and continue this great momentum that the state of Michigan has right now?" Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry president Chris Shepler said.

We reached out to Enbridge who issued the following statement:

"We look forward to having a chance to meet with business leaders to discuss Enbridge's important role in protecting the Great Lakes and providing the energy for the state's manufacturing and business community. We share the concerns expressed by so many Michiganders who want to protect the natural resources that define the state and its people. Michigan is the Great Lakes state. We all have a responsibility to preserve that legacy."