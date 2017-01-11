Gladwin Community Schools Suspends Storm Hockey Team for Remainder of Season

"We haven't had anything this serious before,” says Rick Seebeck, Gladwin Community Schools Superintendent. “Not since I've been the superintendent."

A serious act of hazing with serious consequences…

Now a high school hockey team's season is over.

The Mid-Michigan Storm will not play for the remainder of the 2016-17 season after the school says student players hazed a teammate.

The hockey hazing case happened earlier this month in a locker room at the Gladwin Community Arena in Gladwin County.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Harrison Light met with the Gladwin superintendent today to discuss the consequences and has more details.

-------------------------------------------------------

Up until now, he Mid-Michigan Storm team has no record of anything like this.

But now after a hazing incident -- a serious one in their locker room -- their schools are cracking down and they could be on thin ice.

“I felt, when I looked into the situation, that this was extraordinarily serious and needed to be dealt with in an extraordinarily serious way,” Seebeck says.

An act of hazing reported by the athletic director benched the storm hockey team indefinitely.

“It was extremely serious,” Seebeck says “There were a number of people involved at various levels and I made the decision that the best way to handle it would be to close the season for the rest of this year."

Some of them were minors.

Seebeck says he hasn't heard of anything like this in his 12 years at Gladwin Community Schools.

“Whenever we have an incident of hazing, we look into it, we determine what happened, we determine the level of seriousness of the incident, who was involved, how many were involved and from there, we make a decision,” Seebeck says. "The board of education will review the incident and determine whether or not they believe they are comfortable sponsoring the team, being a host school for the co-op next year and in future years."

The team's remaining schedule was wiped clean.

“Our athletic director, Laurie Haines, contacts representatives through MHSAA to let them know that the season's been cancelled," Seebeck says. “The games that were scheduled to be played are taken off the schedule and then anything that was to happen post-season-wise, that all gets handled through MHSAA, as well."

Now, Gladwin City Police say the case sits on the prosecutor's desk.

Charges could be on the way.

The rest depends on the school board.

"We'll let the emotions around this incident settle down first. It's always a bad idea to make major decisions in the middle of the emotional turmoil,” Seebeck says. “I would expect it would be a couple months at least down the road before we do that."

The superintendent says a series of meetings, which have not yet been scheduled, could shut the door on next year's season.

"The Storm hockey program is tremendously important to the community. It's very important to the school and, on a personal note, it's very important to me," Seebeck says. "I've played hockey with many of these boys. I enjoy the program. I would like to see it stick around but whenever there is a serious incident like this, we have to look at it very closely. We have to determine if it is in the best interests of our students and we have to determine if it is in the best interest of our school district."