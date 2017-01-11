Former TBAISD Employee Charged With False Pretenses

A former Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District employee is accused of making false claims to get thousands of dollars.

Jennifer McGuff worked as a TBAISD special education teaching consultant from 2010-2016.

Her job required her to travel throughout Northern Michigan.

Court documents show the school found McGuff submitted mileage requests and collected money for days she wasn't reported to work.

They claim McGuff got more than $6,000 from those false submissions.

TBAISD says before they could finish investigating, McGuff resigned.

“What it appeared is that she signed into buildings and did not claim mileage to those buildings, claimed mileage to other buildings or used amounts between buildings that we didn't understand,” says Carol Greilick, assistant superintendent of special education for TBAISD.

McGuff has been charged with false pretenses and will be back in court later this month.