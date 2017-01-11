Anglers Battle Slushy Conditions On Houghton Lake

Anglers Tuesday were battling the slushy conditions, sometimes trudging through puddles on the ice.

Snowy and rainy weather are to blame for difficult ice conditions, making it hard to walk and drill holes in the ice.

Many anglers were out battling the conditions Tuesday on Houghton Lake in Roscommon County.

9&10's Taylor Jones showed us what it was like for them.

“When there is a layer of snow on top and then you get rain on top of it, it turns it to slush. Then it turns to ice again and it just becomes uncomfortable,” says Kurt Beachnau, owner of Lyman’s On the Lake.

Not ideal ice fishing conditions after the last couple nights of both snow and rain, but that didn't stop anglers. They were particularly careful, especially getting to and from their spots.

“It becomes difficult for sleds, becomes difficult for quads, it becomes difficult for walking. so you really need to have some extra equipment with you, you need studs or cleats to help you get along on the ice,” says Beachnau.

Another fisherman agreed.

“Having your creepers on, which is a necessity, and your spikes in case you happen to fall in,” says David Leonard, fisherman.

The slushy mess can also create difficulties for drilling holes and placing ice shanties.

“It just creates a big soupy mess and that just depends on how many holes are made and how much water is coming through. It will create an area around your shanty, especially a permanent shanty, that style, That will freeze them in, so you have to be really careful about how many holes you drill around a shanty,” says Beachnau

Anglers were also watching out for a pressure crack that stretches about four miles on Houghton Lake.

“Where it really gets dangerous is when it separates, but it freezes, but it only freezes an inch or two and then we get a snowfall on top of it. It can be hard to determine that, so it really is dangerous,” says Beachnau.

But, Lyman’s On the Lake took precautions by checking the crack and informing fishermen.

“Stop by, we get the latest. We know where it is and we can point it out on a map.