Clare County Man OK After Fire Destroys Home

A Clare County man is OK after trying to light his furnace pilot light, starting a fire, but his house is destroyed.

The fire started around 1 Wednesday afternoon at a house on Maplewood Street and East Stockwell Road in Clare County.

When crews got to the scene, the flames were shooting through the roof.

The homeowner and a neighbor were lighting the pilot light for the furnace when all of a sudden it caught fire.

The man and his neighbor are OK, but he says his cat died.