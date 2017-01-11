Eastpointe Accused of Violating Voting Rights Act

The U.S. Justice Department is saying Eastpointe violated the Voting Rights Act.

Eastpointe is accused of not giving black residents an equal opportunity to elect city council reps of their choice.

Eastpointe borders 8 Mile Road on the northern edge of Detroit.

The lawsuit says no black candidate has ever served on the city council and that white voters have consistently opposed and defeated the preferred candidates of black voters.

The legal action seeks a court order forcing Eastpointe to change how the city council is elected.

The city says it's looking to enter into a consent agreement with the Justice Department to settle the lawsuit.