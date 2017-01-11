Monopoly Letting Fans Vote On New Game Tokens - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Monopoly Letting Fans Vote On New Game Tokens

Monopoly-- a game is a game of luck, chance and skill.

Now, the classic board game is getting a modern makeover.

Hasbro started a worldwide contest to let people pick the eight tokens that will be included in the next version of the game.

That means hashtags and emojis could replace the thimble and top hat.

