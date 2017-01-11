Genesee County Driver Dies After Crashing Into School Bus - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Genesee County Driver Dies After Crashing Into School Bus

A Genesee County driver died after crashing into a school bus.

It happened Wednesday morning in Burton, near Flint.

The bus did not have any students on it.

The victim's name isn't being released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.