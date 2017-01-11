Honda Recalls Another 772,000 Vehicles In The U.S. Over Faulty Takata Air Bags

Honda is recalling another 772,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of defective Takata air bags that can explode with too much force.

The recall involves Honda and Acura cars and trucks.

This is an expansion of that massive air bag recall affecting more than a 1.25 million vehicles in the U.S.

Takata is at the center of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, injuring people by sending metal shrapnel into the passenger compartments.

Among the models recalled are the 2005-2006 Acura MDX, 2005-2012 Acura RL, 2008-2012 Honda Accord, 2006-2011 Honda Civic, 2007-2012 Honda Fit and 2010-2012 Honda Insight.

For more information, click here.