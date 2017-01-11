Healthy Living: Removing Your Ink

Removing a tattoo with a traditional laser can involve as many as 20 sessions.

It's expensive and painful.

In Healthy Living, we want to show you the cutting-edge technology that cuts down on your time in the doctor's office.

Some tattoo colors are impossible to remove with traditional lasers.

Within the last year, Picosure released an attachment that zaps reds, yellows, and oranges just as quickly as it does other colors.