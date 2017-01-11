MyNorth Tickets Minute: Party In Your Parka, Hell's Kitchen Takeover Dinner, Bacon At Burritt's

Whether its foodie fun or outdoor adventures, bundle up and enjoy what's happening this winter around Northern Michigan.

Kalin Franks has more details in this week's MyNorth Tickets Minute.

1/21 | Party in your Parka

Presented by the Leland Lodge from 2 - Frozen

The Leland Lodge is hosting our first annual "Party in your Parka" party. Avoid cabin fever and come and join us for a day of family fun! What a perfect way to enjoy beautiful Leland in the winter. Nestled at the top of Pearl Street, The Leland Lodge is providing a winter festival full of fun-filled activities that you won't want to miss! Ice skating, sledding, live music, food & drink, there's something for everyone.

1/21 | Hell's Kitchen Takeover Dinner

At The Parlor with 5:30 & 8:00 seatings

Please join us for our second Hell's Kitchen dinner! Those who were able to make it to the first dinner know this is not to be missed! This will be a fun and interactive meal with giveaways, contests, and chef interaction. Two seatings with a complimentary champagne toast and a suggested craft cocktail pairing menu.

1/24 | Bacon at Burritt's

Presented by MyNorth & Burritt's Fresh Market from 6-8 p.m.

Join MyNorth Tuesday, January 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Burritt's Fresh Market for five courses of small bites each with a unique bacon ingredient and paired with curated beer, wine and cider straight from Burritt's own selection. During the event, the bacon experts at the renowned fresh market and butchery will be offering tips on bacon preparation as well as recipe inspiration while you sip and savor this quintessential of all comfort staples.