Thai Coconut Shrimp Soup

- 14 oz Coconut milk, unsweet

- 8 oz clam juice

- 1 Jalapeño, sliced thin

- 1 TB Fish sauce

- 1 TB Green Curry paste

- ¾ lb Shrimp, shelled and deveined

- ½ lb Sea Scallops, quartered

- 2 Scallions, sliced

- ¼ C each Mint, Basil and Cilantro

- Lime wedges

In a pot, bring all ingredients except the seafood, herbs and scallions to a boil. Add the seafood and cook until just white throughout. Add the herbs. Ladle soup into bowls and sprinkle scallions on top.