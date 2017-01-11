Former TBAISD Employee Accused Of Submitting False Mileage Requests

A former Traverse Bay Intermediate School District employee is in big trouble.

Jennifer McGuff worked as a TBAISD special education teacher consultant.

Her job required her to travel to several different sites throughout Northern Michigan.

Court documents show the school found McGuff submitted mileage requests, collecting money for days she wasn't present for work.

McGuff collected more than $6,000 from false submissions.

She's been charged with false pretenses and will be back in court later this month.