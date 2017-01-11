Cheboygan Co. Sheriff's Office: School Bus Hits Two Vehicles Stuck On Road

The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office says a school bus hit two cars stuck in the middle of the road Tuesday.

Deputies say it started when a van lost control and got stuck in the snow on White Road.

A truck stopped to help pull them out.

That's when the bus with 43 students on it hit the two cars after not being able to stop because of slippery road conditions.

No one on the bus was hurt.

The sheriff's office has not said if the drivers of the other two cars are hurt.