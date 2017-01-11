For many families, Sundays are days for church, football, food and time together.

This week in Grant Me Hope, that's what Jordan is hoping for.

Jordan is 12 years old and loves to play sports.

He describes himself as kind-hearted, and his favorite subjects in school are math and science.

Jordan is hoping to find a forever family to adopt him.

“Honestly, I'd like to live anywhere. It doesn't matter as long as I get to have a family to love, and they love me,” says Jordan. “Adoption is important to me because I want to have a mom and dad to live with. I want someone to care about me, and me be able to care about someone else.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Jordan and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.