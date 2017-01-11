MI Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Case Involving Charlevoix Man's Will

The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case stemming from Northern Michigan, which involves a lawyer and his sons who inherited millions of dollars from a client.

Bobby Mardigian from Charlevoix County left $16 million to his lawyer, Mark Papazian, who prepared his will.

Some of that money was also left for Papazian’s two sons.

Now, Mardigian’s family is challenging the will after they received nothing from it.

The family’s attorney says Papazian violated a rule of professional conduct when he drafted a will from which he and his sons would benefit.

But Papazian’s lawyer has asked the Supreme Court to consider a decision from a 1965 case, which applied a precedent that, if applied in this case, would give Papazian a chance to show that there was no influence on Mardigian’s decision to leave the money to him.