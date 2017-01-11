State Grants Available To Make County Fair Repairs, Improvements

County fairs could soon been getting much-needed help from the state.

State grants are now available to help county fairs fix their buildings and make capital improvements.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is also offering assistance for those hosting fairs or expositions that show livestock.

Applicants must meet eligibility requirements for incorporation or county ownership.

They also must have submitted required year-end reports.

Those applicants with livestock also need to have the required number of exhibitors.

Proposals for the grants must be submitted by February 27.