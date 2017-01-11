EPA Officials See Improvements in Flint Water System Quality

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official says improvements are being seen in Flint’s water system.

After a closed-door meeting Tuesday in Chicago with environmental regulators, researchers and Flint officials say the water system is improving overall.

But despite the improved water quality, just last week the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said the unfiltered water is still not safe.

Lead leeched into the city's water supply when wasn't properly treated after switching to the Flint River.