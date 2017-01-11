Cadillac Police Department Releases First Yearly Use of Force Report

The Cadillac Police Department is trying something new in an effort to communicate with the community.

The department has released their first ever yearly use of force data report.

The report comes after a recommendation from the president's task force and is an effort to be transparent with the community.

The report shows that force was used in 2.4 percent of arrests last year.

Although this is the first year for the report, Police Chief Todd Golnick says, that it reflects a typical year for them; “We're just trying to show you what it is we do, basically who it is that we're using force on and the incidents that bring us to this level of force.”

The department's ultimate goal as always is total compliance, so they hope their 2017 report will show zero forced arrests.