MTM On The Road: Earthen Ales Brewery in Traverse City

The newest on the Traverse City craft brewery scene opened its doors just before the holidays. Earthen Ales co-owners/brewers/spouses Andrew and Jamie Kidwell-Brix are now on a mission to brew quality beer with a sense of place. So, what does that mean? It's a guarantee that when you step into their tasting room at the Grand Traverse Commons, you'll find inspiration from all directions of the compass plus people they've met along their journey. Join us live on Michigan This Morning as we check out their new digs and brewing process!