Antrim County Sheriff's Department Emergency Phone Line Restored

The Antrim County Sheriff's Department's phone lines are back up and running after an early-morning outage.

The sheriff’s office says their phone system, including the Antrim County Central Dispatch 911 Center, was down briefly Wednesday morning.

They think the outage was caused by the weather.