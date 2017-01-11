Bill Seeks Removal Of Midwest Gray Wolves From Endangered Species List

Some members of congress are trying again to take gray wolves in the Midwest off the endangered list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had tried to takes wolves in Michigan off the list, saying the populations had recovered enough to allow hunting.

But courts re-imposed federal protection in 2014.

A bill introduced Tuesday would block the courts from intervening.

Similar proposals failed last year, partly because of White House opposition.

Farmers and ranchers wanting to protect their livestock are hoping for changes under the Trump administration