Snyder Signs Bill Allowing Landlords To Prohibit Medical Marijuana On Leased Property

Landlords now have a say whether to let medical marijuana patients grow or smoke the drug on leased property.

The bill was signed Tuesday by Governor Snyder.

Landlords can now prohibit their tenants from growing or smoking marijuana on the residential property.

The bill's sponsor says two rental homes in his district were destroyed from marijuana grow operations.

Adding that growing the drug doesn't trump safety or private property rights.