Healthy Living: Does Your 401(k) Need An Annual Physical?

The average person retires at age 63, but less than five percent of people have an adequate amount of money saved for their retirement.

They say it's important not to touch your money and let it grow with time, but should you be ignoring it completely?

Katie Boomgaard has some tips on how to keep your 401(k) on track.

Remember that about 20 percent of your income should go towards your financial priorities which are retirement, savings and debt.

The goal is for you to reap maximum benefits from your investments long term.

An annual physical is a good idea for you and your 401(k)!