President Obama Reflects On Time In Office During Farewell Address

All eyes were on President Obama Tuesday night as he delivered his farewell address to the United States of America.

A time for him to reflect on his last 8 years as Commander in Chief and for him to urge Americans to not give up on the future of this country.

We saw a lot of emotion out of the crowd and out of Vice President Biden.

At McCormick Place in Chicago, the president made it clear he's leaving office on a positive note.

Poverty is falling, the unemployment rate is near an all-time low, and the great recession was successfully reversed during his time in the oval office.

The president also addressed the growing gap between the rich and the poor...

The need for more understanding, for minorities and even the white Americans who he says, have seen their world drastically change.

But he opened with this.

“Michelle and I have been so touched by all the well wishes we've received all week, but tonight, tonight it's my turn to say thanks,” says President Barack Obama. “Whether we have seen eye to eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people...those conversations are what have kept me honest, and kept me inspired and kept me going.”

President Obama will remain in office until noon on January 20, when Donald Trump is sworn in during his inauguration.