Ice Mountain Hosts Open House In Mecosta County

Community members, braving Tuesday night's weather to have their questions answered by a Northern Michigan water bottling company who wants to expand.

Tuesday night, dozens trickled in throughout the night to ask Ice Mountain questions about their multi-million dollar expansion.

Ice Mountain held an open house at the Morton Township Fire Department in Mecosta County.

Right now the company draws 250 gallons of water per minute from their White Springs well in Osceola Township.

But they applied for a permit to draw 400 gallons per minute.

The water would be bottled at two new bottling lines at the company’s plant in Stanwood in Mecosta County, adding 20 jobs.

But some people worry it would hurt the environment.

“I think it will be good for the community. Very good. More jobs more revenue,” says Bob Dunn, of Mecosta County.

“Now the issue of them wanting to take more water from the Evert site it's like wait a minute lets slow down here we aren't sure if we are ok with what's going on right now,” says Jessica Sutherland of Stanwood.

Ice Mountain plans to hold more community open houses in the next couple months.