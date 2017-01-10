Strong Winds Leave Downtown Cadillac In The Dark For Hours

Strong winds knocked out power to downtown Cadillac for more than an hour on Tuesday.

A scary prospect in this cold weather.

9&10's Veronica Meadows is in Cadillac with the latest on the outage.

On Mitchell Street in downtown Cadillac, the lights are now back on.

For hours local businesses on the east side of the spent hours in the dark.

A scary glimpse of what could have turned in to a night without power during a Northern Michigan winter.

Crews rushed to repair downed power lines just after 7 Tuesday evening.

Several intersections sat dark, giving drivers another worry on the slick roads.

The lights came back on just before 10pm Tuesday night.

We will keep you updated both on air and online with the latest on the power outages throughout Northern Michigan.