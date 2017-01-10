Heavy Winds Delay, Cancel Flights To and From Cherry Capital Airport

The wind is slowing things down at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

Despite having a clean runway, gusty winds has flights coming and going at a minimum.

Three flights going and coming from Chicago were canceled on Tuesday night.

One flight on Wednesday to Chicago has already been canceled, too.

9&10’s Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington give us a look at how anxious passengers were feeling waiting for their flights.

“Weather happens and I guess I’d probably be a little more frustrated if it were a Friday and I was trying to get home for the weekend,” says Rick Swartz.

Rick Swartz spent a few days in Traverse City for business and is now trying to get back home. But high winds elsewhere has him re-arranging his plans.

“Today we actually have to go through Chicago to get back to Philadelphia and finding out the first flight was delayed a few hours and got in the ticket line and found out the inbound flight was canceled,” Swartz continues to say.

It’s an exhausting situation for passengers, missing a flight Tuesday night could create chaos come Wednesday.

“A whole lot of delayed meetings at home tomorrow. We'll hopefully just catch a flight home tomorrow morning and then the scramble begins,” Swartz goes on.

And some are racing against the clock.

“When my leave ends I have to be back to work by then for the Navy,” says Petty Officer 3rd Class, Gerald Birgy.

Sailor Gerald Birgy was home for the holidays, but now has to make his way back to the East Coast before Wednesday morning.

“Just trying to get back to Virginia where I am stationed at. Looks like I’m just getting to Detroit for the night and just staying there,” says Birgy.

But at TVC where the wind isn’t as much of problem, the airport ops team is constantly making sure that their runways are clear and safe.

“We want to operate in the safest fashion as possible so we are out there treating the runways to make it no worse than wet condition,” says Airport Director, Kevin Klein. He continues, “What we recommend for our passengers is to use the TVC Airport app. It has the latest information for flight delays and cancellations.”

