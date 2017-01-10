Gusty Winds Causing Widespread Power Outages in Northern Michigan

* Gradually Clearing This Afternoon & Evening * A Nice Weekend * Showers Late Saturday Night & Sunday Morning --------------------------- Today: Cloudy skies and some light rain will hang around for a bit before things slowly start to taper off later today. We won't completely clear out today for the Lower Peninsula but the U.P. will see a good amount of sunshine by late afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s with winds out of the West/Nor...

* Showers Possible Sunday Morning * Cooler Temps * More Sun to Start the Work Week --------------------------- Your Sunday: A passing cold front could leave some leftover showers in the morning but skies remain partly cloudy for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s. A passing shower or two is possible for the Central Lower in the afternoon, but it will be a beautiful day to be outside! Monday - Tuesday:&nb...