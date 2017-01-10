Gusty Winds Causing Widespread Power Outages in Northern Michiga - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Gusty Winds Causing Widespread Power Outages in Northern Michigan

Strong winds caused several power outages across Northern Michigan.

As of 11:54 p.m, here are the latest power outages. 

Great Lakes Energy says there 165 members with outages from Montcalm, Newaygo, Mason, Antrim, Osceola and Kalkaska Counties. 

Consumers Energy says Manistee County has the most customers affected.