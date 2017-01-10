Weather Causes Delays at Cherry Capital Airport In Traverse City

The mix of snow and rain is not just impacting drivers tonight, but people headed in and out of town by air.

Several flights out of Cherry Capital Airport are either delayed or canceled. The majority of flights this evening have been delayed or canceled, due to strong winds in the area.

So far TVC has seen cancellations and delays for flights coming in and out of the airport.

Airport director Kevin Klein tells us it’s a safety precaution.

In both Detroit and Chicago, winds are heavy.

That's where two of the delays and two cancellations are right now leaving TVC.

Adding freezing rain and some snow into the mix makes it unsafe for take off and landing.

Especially this time of year, airlines have to keep weather in mind.

At TVC, they're working to keep their runway clear and free of snow.