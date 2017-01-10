Father Fred Foundation In Need Of Volunteers For Major Food Drive

Father Fred Foundation’s Frostbite Food Drive needs your help more than ever this year and not just for donations.

Less than three weeks away and they still need hundreds of volunteers to fill shifts.

The drive fills two trailers with non-perishable food for their pantry that feeds those in need.

They want at least 230 volunteers to split between two drop-off sites and three stores, but as of Tuesday they have 49.

Volunteer Coordinator Sue Bauer says, “A lot of times shoppers come in and don't think about it, they see a table, what does a table mean, but if there's a volunteer passing out a flier it's like oh yea I really do want to give back. And we have such an amazing community and they are always so supportive, but we need volunteers.”

The drive goes from January 28th to February 5th.

For information to volunteer call Father Fred Foundation at 231-947-2055.