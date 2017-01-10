Antrim County Business Looking to Build New Facility - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Antrim County Business Looking to Build New Facility

Posted: Updated:

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is helping EJ USA build a new facility in Antrim County's Warner Township.

The company known for its manhole covers and iron works, is constructing a new state of the art building.

Today, state senator Wayne Schmidt applauded the MEDC approving a five year, $400,000 agreement to support the project.

The company will take down an existing foundry near Lake Charlevoix allowing redevelopment.