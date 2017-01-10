Ferris State University Professor Discusses Obama Farewell Address

President Obama is in Chicago putting the final touches on his farewell address.

The outgoing president will speak at McCormick place around 9:00 Eastern Time.

It’s the same venue where he gave his 2012 election night acceptance speech.

He is expected to tell Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president.

President Obama carries on a tradition started by George Washington. Ferris State University professor Dr. Christian Peterson says presidents often use the farewell address to help shape how the public remembers them.

“They somewhat always address their critics and try to explain why their critics have gone too far or not understood them completely. They like to frame the way history remembers them and I expect Obama to do that,” said Peterson.

He says president Obama will likely spend time discussing some of the biggest moments from his presidency, from the affordable Care act to foreign policy

“Obama's got to defend his record, he's got to explain why he did it, and he’s got to explain the improvements as he sees it in the American public. He’ll defend his record in terms of saying look where the county was in 2009 and look where the county is now,” said Peterson.

And as President Obama gives his speech it will be to a country still divided over what his legacy will be.

“I don't think he did enough I think he could have done a lot more. I think one of his major legacy's that he tried to do was Obamacare but a lot of people are against that,” said student Camerin Spicer.

“I think he's brought change and I think it's needed change. I think we need to keep progressing as a country and we still need to build up on what he's brought to us,” said student Ty Lattimore.