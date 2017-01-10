Newaygo Police Need Help Finding Business Break-In Suspect - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Newaygo Police Need Help Finding Business Break-In Suspect

Police need your help finding the person who broke into a Newaygo County business, stealing electronics and jewelry.

It happened at the Newaygo Outlet Thursday morning.

Newaygo police believe the suspect is a man with a light complexion, around 5 foot 7 inches tall.

If you know who this is or have any information, call the Newaygo Police Department at (231) 652-1655.