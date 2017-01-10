Breaking: Charleston Church Shooter Sentenced To Death - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Breaking: Charleston Church Shooter Sentenced To Death

The jury has a verdict in the Charleston church shootings trial.

The jury decided Dylann Roof will be sentenced to death.

Roof shot and killed nine black parishioners at a church bible study in 2015.

He told jurors he felt like had to do it and added, “I still feel like I had to do it".

He is the first person to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.       