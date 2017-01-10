Case Against Co-Pilot Accused Of Being Drunk At Airport Will Go - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Case Against Co-Pilot Accused Of Being Drunk At Airport Will Go Forward

The case will go forward against a co-pilot accused of being drunk before a charter flight out of Traverse City.

Police say Sean Fitzgerald had a blood-alcohol level of .30 before a flight at Cherry Capital Airport in August.

Fitzgerald's attorney asked the charge of flying while under the influence be dropped, arguing that the plane never left and Fitzgerald didn't operate it.

A federal judge denied that motion Tuesday.