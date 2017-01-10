Rain Creates Rough Road Conditions In Isabella County

Clare Counties Deputies are investigating a homicide. The Clare County Sheriff says it happened around noon in Harrison.
Grand Traverse County First Responders were forced to use an overdose reversal drug on an 11 month-old-girl.
We can now show you the woman arrested in connection to a meth bust in Benzie County.
A Wexford County jury found a Cadillac man guilty on seven charges of selling marijuana illegally.
Two firefighters were hurt during a large cottage fire on Mackinac Island.
The Michigan Parole Board has decided that the man known as ‘White Boy Rick’ will be released from prison.
More than 400 people have been charged in a massive health care fraud and opioid scam totaling more than $1.3 billion.
* Gradually Clearing This Afternoon & Evening * A Nice Weekend * Showers Late Saturday Night & Sunday Morning --------------------------- Today: Cloudy skies and some light rain will hang around for a bit before things slowly start to taper off later today. We won't completely clear out today for the Lower Peninsula but the U.P. will see a good amount of sunshine by late afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s with winds out of the West/Nor...
State police say a man is facing an attempted murder charge after pointing a gun at someone and pulling the trigger in Kalkaska County.
“We have reason to believe he could be both armed and dangerous.” Does this man look familiar?
