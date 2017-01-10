Rain Creates Rough Road Conditions In Isabella County

The roads in Mount Pleasant are wet with rain.

The puddles and standing water on parking lots and streets aren't freezing yet, but the fear among emergency responders is they will turn to ice.

"The rain is coming," says McCarther Griffis, Isabella County emergency manager.

Snow up north, rain down south.

Griffis and his dispatchers have their eyes on the sky.

"What we are worried about right now is we've seen a lot of slide-offs. I think we've had 15 vehicles in the ditch this morning," says Griffis.

That was just in a few hours on 127.

In Mount Pleasant a car slid into a telephone pole by The Cabin bar.

"When the road changes from water to ice to snow, be resilient in what you’re doing as you are driving," explains Griffis.

One towing company says they helped more than 40 drivers across the county

If the wind picks up, there could be more problems than the freezing rain.

"It could be a problem with a gust plus 40 miles per hour," says Griffis. “A high profile car could be pushed."

Griffis says he is watching for all of the standing rain water to turn to ice.

"Has it turned to ice? Is it snow? Is it slush? It's Michigan. We need to drive safely as we go through this," says Griffis.